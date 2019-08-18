GENEVA — Aliscia Richardson, daughter of Tanya Buzalko and Joseph Richardson, has been accepted for fall admission at William Smith College.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study biology.
Her honors include honor society, technical honor society, a Scholar Athlete award, an Exceptional Senior award, the Anne Acree Scholarship, the Roger Williams Scholarship, the Molly Lydenburg Scholarship, the Ed and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship, the Marsha Houser Scholarship, the Ark Lodge Dr. John Stelter Scholarship, the Geneva Center for Concern Scholarship, the Geneva Teachers Association Denise Breedlove Scholarship, the Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship, the John Russo Scholarship, the GSA Endowment scholarship and the African American Men’s Association Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.