GENEVA — Angelina Perry, daughter of Andy and Amy Perry, has been accepted for fall admission at Nazareth College in Rochester.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study occupational therapy.
While at GHS, she participated in volleyball, lacrosse, link crew and Interact Club.
Her honors include honor society, the Marsha Houser Memorial Award, the Sybil Amico Award, the GTA Memorial Award and the New York State Grade Lodge Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship.
She has been a religious education teacher for Our Lady of Peace Parish and a summer recreation counselor at Happiness House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.