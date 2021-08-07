GENEVA — Brian Nardone, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for fall admission at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Nardone, the son of Lori and Richard Nardone, plans to major in chemical engineering.
The valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Geneva is a member of National Honor Society, the Math League, and Quizbowl. He has earned the Latin Seal of Biliteracy, is a National Merit Scholar, has been honored in the American Mathematics Competition, and has received the American Chemical Society Award, New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the New York State Comptroller Achievement Award, the Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship Award, the Geneva Center of Concern Scholar Award, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Adeline and Nicholas DiNapoli Scholarship, the 2021 Rochester Chapter NYCUA College Scholarship, and the Norman and Anna Gould Scholarship. In addition, he was the 2021 Commended Student of the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Nardone competed on the swimming and tennis teams.