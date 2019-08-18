GENEVA — Dante Reid, son of Dante and Myra Reid, has been accepted for fall admission at Finger Lakes Community College.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study graphic game design.
His honors include the Mark Salvatore Pitifer Award, the Nester Hose Company Michael Atseff Memorial Award and the Molly Lydenberg Scholarship.
