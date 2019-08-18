GENEVA — Elizabeth Aliperti, daughter of Kim and Vinny Aliperti, has been accepted for fall admission at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study business administration.
While at GHS, she participated in band, ski club, cross country, lacrosse and Interact Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.