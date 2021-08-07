GENEVA — Emily McFadden, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for fall admission at Cornell University in Ithaca.
McFadden, the daughter of Bob and Ann McFadden, plans to major in plant sciences.
The salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Geneva is a member of Rotary Interact, for which she was named Geneva Interactor of the Year, as well as Green Club and the high school band. She has received the Latin Seal of Biliteracy, Hands of Christ Award, Gene Langan Memorial Award, Student Council Sportsmanship Award, American Chemical Society Award, American Math Competition Award, New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union Gene McFadden Scholarship, Cornell Federal Credit Union Community Service Scholarship, Geneva Center of Concern Scholar Award, SAGES Agricultural Studies Scholarship, Harriet Goodsell Memorial Scholarship, and Scott LaFaro Memorial Scholarship. In addition, she was recognized by the Region 11 of the School Administrators Association of New York State.
McFadden competed on the soccer team.