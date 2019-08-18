GENEVA — Giavanni J. Lamb, daughter of Leslie Lamb and John Wade, has been accepted for fall admission at Finger Lakes Community College.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study liberal arts and sciences.
While at GHS, she participated in the Geneva Trailblazers, the Geneva Boys and Girls Clubs and Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center.
Her honors include the technical honor society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.