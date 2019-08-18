GENEVA — Jeffrey S. FitzGerald, son of Timothy and Christine FitzGerald, has been accepted for fall admission at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study finance – business administration.
While at GHS, he was treasurer of Interact Club, his Class and honor society. He also participated in ski club, sailing and tennis.
His honors include the Seal of Biliteracy, a Finger Lakes Scholar award and a Top 20 award.
