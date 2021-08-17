GENEVA — John Mittiga, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for fall admission at Emory University in Atlanta.
Mittiga, the son of Ben and Kelly Mittiga, plans to major in business administration.
He is a member of National Honor Society, the Math League, and the Link Crew. He received the James Uvanni III Memorial Scholarship Award.
Mittiga, who graduated with honors, competed on the golf and ice hockey teams. He earned numerous golf awards while helping the Panthers to a 57-0 record during his high school years, including Finger Lakes East Player of the Year in 2019 and ’20. He was Section V individual co-medalist in 2019, and part of the school’s first Section V team championship squad in 2021. He has played in dozens of AJGA, RDGA and Western New York Section PGA tournaments.
He has worked and volunteered at Geneva Country Club.