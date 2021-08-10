GENEVA — Jordan Myer, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for fall admission at Finger Lakes Community College.
Myer, the son of Bob and Julie Myer, plans to major in environmental science and biology.
He is a member of National Honor Society. He has received the Ontario County Justice Coalition Award for students against guns, and took first place in the Violence Writing Contest. He has been a NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete on three occasions.
Myer competed on the soccer and lacrosse teams. He was an Finger Lakes East all-star in 2019 and ’20, including a first-team nod last fall, and was named to the Section V All-Tournament team in 2019.