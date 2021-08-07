GENEVA — Joseph Maher, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for fall admission at Canisius College in Buffalo.
Maher, the son of Richard and Paula Maher, plans to major in business finance.
He is a member of National Honor Society and Rotary Interact. He was an AP Scholar and NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete.
Maher competed on the golf and ice hockey teams, helping the Panthers’ golf team to a 57-0 record in his four years of high school. He was part of the school’s first Section V team championship squad in 2021.