WATERLOO — Julianna Struzik, a 2021 graduate of Waterloo High School, will attend Niagara University, beginning next month.
Struzik, the valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Waterloo, will study childhood special education and writing studies.
In high school, she was president of Drama Club, Acapella and Rotary Interact, served as senior editor of the yearbook, and was a cantor at St. Mary’s Church in Waterloo. Among the honors she received were the Vincentian Scholars Program, Carter’s and Orville Cook scholarships, and a New York State Academic Achievement Award.
Struzik is the daughter of Conrad and Karen Struzik.