GENEVA — Kimberly L. Gonzalez, daughter of Erika Olsen and Michael Olsen, has been accepted for fall admission at the State University College of Technology at Alfred.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study veterinary technology.
She has earned the Mary E. Luckern Memorial Scholarship.
