GENEVA — Kyle FitzGerald, son of Andrea and Todd FitzGerald, has been accepted for fall admission at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study mechanical engineering.
While at GHS, he was president of First Robotics and participated in cross country, lacrosse and math league.
His honors include the Clarkson School Dean’s List award, the Clarkson School Honors Research award and a Chemical Society award.
He has been a sailing instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.