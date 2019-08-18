GENEVA — Lauren DeVaney, daughter of Chevanne DeVaney and Jeffrey DeVaney, has been accepted for fall admission at William Smith College.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study biology.
While at GHS, she participated in varsity volleyball, basketball and lacrosse, and Interact Club.
Her honors include a Top 20 award, a Finger Lakes Scholar award, the Finger Lakes East Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year award, Most Valuable Player awards for varsity volleyball and basketball, honor society, a three-sport varsity athlete award, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, the Molly Lydenberg Memorial Scholarship, the FLFCU Gene McFadden Scholarship, Girls’ State, a Varsity Club Sportsmanship Award, the Geneva High School Female Athlete of the Year award and first-team all league volleyball, basketball and lacrosse.
