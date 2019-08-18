GENEVA — Lucas Cupelli, son of Sarah Cupelli and Warren Wineglass, has been accepted for fall admission at Keuka College in Keuka Park.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study social work.
While at GHS, he participated in cross country and wrestling.
His honors include a Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship and a Keuka College academic scholarship.
