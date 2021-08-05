GENEVA — Madalyn Kime, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, has enlisted in the Air Force.
Kime is the daughter of Jan VanAllan, Scott Kime and Jennifer Kime.
She is a member of the BOCES Criminal Justice Honor Society. She is a Distinguished Scholar who has been on the High Honor and Honor rolls throughout high school.
Kim competed on the bowling team. She captained the bowling team twice, won the Finger Lakes Coaches’ tournament singles title in 2018-19, was the team’s most improved bowler in 2017-18, and was team MVP in 2019-20.