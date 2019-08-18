GENEVA — Marion Calmettes, daughter of Olivier and Nathalie Calmettes of Talouse, France, has been accepted for fall admission at Sainte Marie de Nevers.
She plans to enroll in a midwife program.
Calmettes was an exchange student at Geneva High School from February to June. Dana Cohrs, Rachel Cohrs and Jim Loree were her host family.
While at GHS, she participated in varsity softball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.