GENEVA — Megan Kerr, daughter of Richard and Cindy Kerr, has been accepted for fall admission at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study art education.
While at GHS, she participated in art club, ski club, Interact Club, link crew, green club, volleyball and lacrosse.
Her honors include honor society, the Gene Langan Memorial Award, the Geneva Youth Lacrosse Award, All Tournament Team Section V Lacrosse, the Delta Kappa Gamma Omega Scholarship, and honorable mention and Silver Key Scholastic Art awards.
