GENEVA — Nakayba Moorer, a 2022 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for Fall admission at SUNY Brockport.
Moorer, daughter of Tamala and Timothy Moorer, will major in Nursing.
She was named to the High Honor Roll, a member of the softball, volleyball and cheerleading teams, as well as Student Council, Interact Club, National Honor Society, National Technical Society and attended the New Visions Medical Program.
Moorer received the following scholarships and awards:
- American Citizenship Award
- Geneva Housing Authority Scholarship Award
- NYSPHADA Scholarship
- Geneva Education Scholarship for Advanced Education
- Marcia & William Travis Scholarship
- Brian K. Fowler, MD Health Professions Scholarship
- Geneva Center of Concern Scholar Incentive
- Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Award
- Martin Luther King Award
- Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship
- Principal's Award for Educational Excellence and/or Courage