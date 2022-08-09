GENEVA — Nicholas Caster, a 2022 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for Fall admission at Syracuse University.
Caster, son of Jeff and Cathy Caster, will major in Biology and Pre-Med.
He was class president, a member of the National Honor Society, the cross country team, Interact Club, Green Club, Rotary, Quizbowl, the Varsity Singers, New Visions Medical Careers Program and is an Eagle Scout.
Caster was recognized as a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction and was awarded the following awards and scholarships:
- National Rural & Small Town Recognition Award
- Hands of Christ Award
- NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
- Brian K. Fowler, MD Health Professions Scholarship
- American Legion Award
- Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship
- C.T. Lynch Memorial Scholarship
- Geneva Center of Concern Distinguished Service Incentive
- NYS Grand Lodge Jane Lippa Memorial Scholarship
- Gerry North Memorial Scholarship