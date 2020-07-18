WATERLOO — Tia Parmelee has been accepted for fall enrollment to study business at Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden.
The daughter of Clay and Krista Parmelee, she is a member of the Class of 2020 at Waterloo High School.
Parmelee earned the Earl & Alice Wadhams Scholarship Award, the Norman & Anna Gould Scholarship Award, Stephanie Wagner Memorial Award, President’s Education Award and Advanced Regents/High Honor Roll Award.
While at Waterloo, she participated in Varsity Club, Yearbook Club, varsity soccer, and the Junior Prom & Senior Ball Committees.