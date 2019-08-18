GENEVA — Patrick G. Nardone, son of Lori and Rich Nardone, has been accepted for fall admission at Monroe Community College and Rochester Institute of Technology, both in Rochester.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study in the engineering science 2+2 program.
While at GHS, he participated in JV and varsity golf, and varsity swimming and diving.
His honors include honor society, the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, the New York State Comptroller Achievement Award, the Nester Hose Company Douglas Cobb Memorial Award and the Norman J. and Anna B. Gould Scholarship.
