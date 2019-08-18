GENEVA — Samuel C. Puma, son of Nellie and Joe Puma, has been accepted for fall admission at Providence College in Providence, R.I.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study business.
While at GHS, he was captain of the varsity swimming and diving, golf and baseball. He also participated in link crew and Geneva Heroes.
He has been a youth group leader with Our Lady of Peace Parish.
His honors include honor society and an Eagle Scout award.
He has worked at Seneca Lake State Park, Geneva Country Club, the American Legion pool and Lynch’s Furniture.
