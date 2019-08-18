GENEVA — Sarah A. VanDeMortel, daughter of Richard and Debra VanDeMortel, has been accepted for fall admission at Finger Lakes Community College.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study registered nursing.
While at GHS, she participated in varsity girls’ tennis and track and field, link crew, chorale and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.
Her honors include honor society and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship.
