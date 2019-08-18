Local students have been accepted for fall admission at State University College at Oswego.
Canandaigua: Aiden J. Kenyon, a Canandaigua Academy graduate, plans to study technology education; and Bridget M. Wagner, a Canandaigua Academy graduate, plans to study theater.
Clifton Springs: Rachel K. McFadden, a Midlakes High School graduate, plans to study broadcasting and mass communication.
Clyde: Maisie D. Powers, a Clyde-Savannah High School graduate, plans to study journalism.
Geneva: Dakota S. Wilson, a Geneva High School graduate, plans to study adolescence education.
Lodi: Jack J. Mott, a graduate of South Seneca High School, plans to study business administration.
Lyons: Seth D. Nesbitt, a Lyons High School graduate; Andrew R. Norris, a Lyons High School graduate, plans to study adolescence education; Aria Smith, a Lyons High School graduate, plans to study business administration; David J. Strong, a Lyons High School graduate, plans to study computer science; and Zachary P. VerHeecke, a Lyons High School graduate, plans to study computer science.
Manchester: Keeghan Savoir, a Wayland-Cohocton High School graduate, plans to study biology.
Newark: Kyle French, a Newark High School graduate, plans to study broadcasting and mass communication; Collin M. Gilligan, a Newark High School graduate, plans to study computer science; Jallen D. Lundy, a Newark High School graduate, plans to study accounting; Jordan J. Navarro, a Newark High School graduate, plans to study accounting; Zachary R. Rodrick, a Newark High School graduate, plans to study broadcasting and mass communication; and Lauren C. Smith, a Newark High School graduate, plans to study adolescence education.
Savannah: Alexandra F. Sconzo, a Clyde-Savannah Central School graduate, plans to study accounting.
Seneca Falls: Taylor J. Brignall, a Mynderse Academy graduate, plans to study childhood education; Damon W. Fletcher, a Mynderse Academy graduate, plans to study broadcasting and mass communication.
Sodus: Mercedes E. Williams, a Sodus Central School graduate, plans to study psychology.
