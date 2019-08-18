GENEVA — Toni Cunningham, daughter of Tony and Shell Cunningham, has been accepted for fall admission at the State University at Buffalo.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study criminology.
While at GHS, she participated in cheerleading and softball.
Her honors include Player of the Month awards, Finger Lakes East Player of the Week awards, Section V title for cheerleading, an Exceptional Senior award for softball, first team for softball and Most Valuable Player awards for softball.
