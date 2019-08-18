GENEVA — Tovah E. Maney, daughter of Erin Maney and Derek LeShure of Geneva and Matthew and Kate Maney of Florida, has been accepted for fall admission at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study hotel and restaurant management.
While at GHS, she participated in drama club, stage crew and Girl Scouts.
She earned an outstanding student of the month award at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center.
