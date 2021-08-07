GENEVA — Wyatt Patchett, a 2021 graduate of Geneva High School, is enrolled for fall admission at Le Moyne College.
Patchett, the son of Joseph and Kris Patchett, plans to major in business analytics.
He is a member of National Honor Society and Rotary Interact. He has earned the Latin Seal of Biliteracy and received the George Eastman Leadership Award, John Russo Award, Willy Rago Award, Ray Ciancaglini Heart Award, the Geneva Rotary Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self, the C.T. Lynch Scholarship, and the Garsevan Bekauri Memorial Scholarship.
Patchett, selected as Geneva High’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2020-21, competed on the baseball, football, basketball and soccer teams. He was the Finger Lakes East Player of the Year in baseball for 2021 and a three-time team MVP. He was selected as outstanding offensive player in football twice.