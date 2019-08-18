GENEVA — Zoe Mattice, daughter of Lynn and Kyle Mattice, has been accepted for fall admission at Daemen College in Amherst, Erie County.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, she plans to study physical therapy.
While at GHS, she was link crew secretary and participated in band, Interact Club, and JV and varsity volleyball.
Her honors include a Top 20 award and honor society.
