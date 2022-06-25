PITTSFORD — On the cusp of its 75th anniversary, St. John Fisher College will transition to become St. John Fisher University. The new name will be effective July 1.
President Gerard J. Rooney, joined by Board of Trustees Chairman Tom Bowles, revealed Fisher’s new status and logo during a celebratory event held June 20, the day marking the 73rd anniversary of the institution’s groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Kearney Hall, Fisher’s original building.
Fisher’s decision follows New York State Board of Regents’ new definition of “university,” which requires institutions of higher education to offer “registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences, and social sciences.” The Board of Regents approved Fisher’s university status during its June 14 meeting.
“Fisher’s university status adds to our rich history of institutional achievements and accomplishments,” Rooney said. “It will convey greater prestige, allow us to build our reputation and impact, and better represent the type of institution we are today.”
“As we look to our 75th anniversary in 2023 as St. John Fisher University, we will continue to work hard each day to serve our students by providing a rich educational experience and a robust living and learning environment, and to prepare students to build successful lives of purpose,” Rooney continued. “And as we become a University — we will continue to strive to move Fisher forward, renew our purpose, and broaden our impact.”
“I am very honored and pleased to congratulate the administration, faculty, staff, students and alumni of St. John Fisher for this remarkable achievement of gaining university status,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.
Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25 of Irondequoit, sent a proclamation recognizing the occasion.
“Monroe County is blessed to be home to many outstanding educational institutions like St. John Fisher, which has a longstanding history of academic excellence,” Morelle said.