NEWARK — Apsara Ahmed has received a master’s degree in health administration from Hofstra University in Hempstead, Nassau County.
Recommended for you
Loading...
Loading...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Direct to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What do you think?
Do you think gun violence and the 2nd Amendment will be the focal point of the 2020 presidential election?
You voted:
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Find Your Next Vehicle
Geneva, NY
Right Now
63°
Clear
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:09:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:15:52 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Trevor Irby remembered as 'the kind of person you'd want for a son'
- BIGGER PICTURE: The rise and fall of FLX Live (Part I)
- Geneva City Council ponders anti-Trump resolution
- COLLEGE SPORTS: William Smith's Mia Morrison completes first professional season
- GUEST APPEARANCE: Region shines during FLXcursion
- Here's how the CBS-AT&T dispute will affect NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV
- Stone crusher draws crowds
- Geneva cop continues not-guilty plea
- Teens arrested for Geneva robbery
- BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: The Olney Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.