WATERLOO — Bridget Osterhout, daughter of Mary and Joe Osterhout Sr., has received an associate degree in respiratory care from Genesee Community College in Batavia.
A 2015 graduate of Waterloo High School, she is a member of the Lambda Beta honor society.
She is a registered polysomnographic technologist at University of Rochester Pediatric Sleep Medicine Services and a registered respiratory therapist at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.