WATERLOO — Haley Benjamin, daughter of Bonnie and Mark Benjamin, has received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from State University College at Cortland.
A 2015 graduate of Waterloo High School, she also was named to the president’s list for the spring semester.
She will pursue a master’s degree at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.