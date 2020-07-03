WATERLOO – Heidi Lott has received a master’s degree in agronomy from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Geneva City Council was expected to begin addressing police department reforms at its monthly meeting July 1. What do you view as the change in law enforcement needed most?
