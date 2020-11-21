BRISTOL, R.I. — Canandaigua Academy graduate Justin Rolfe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Roger Williams University.
Tags
Trending Videos
Recommended for you
Loading...
Loading...
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Sheriff: Crash passengers 'very lucky'
-
Suspect surrenders in Geneva
-
BIGGER PICTURE: Choose hope and anything is possible
-
Waterloo man charged with murder in wife's death
-
COVID positive person traced to two Canandaigua restaurants
-
Newark man accused in double stabbing
-
Positive tests in Geneva, Romulus school districts
-
DeSales project review delayed
-
FINGER LAKES FOLKS: Tasty gesture from a 7-year-old
-
THE WINE RANGER: Hunt Country: a model of sustainability
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
What measure has Gov. Cuomo taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that you view as simply going too far?
You voted: