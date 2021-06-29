GENEVA — Michael Baroody, a 2017 Geneva High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and economics from Hobart College.
Baroody, the son of Scott and Jacki Baroody of Slosson Lane, graduated Magna Cum Laude. He volunteered in Geneva Heroes while at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Also in college, Baroody worked as a career assistant in the HWS Career Services Office and as an Economics Teaching Fellow for the HWS Economics Department.
Baroody is an analyst in Rochester Gas & Electric’s Engineering Department.