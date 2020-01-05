WATERLOO — Alexander C. Mittiga has graduated from St. John Fisher College with a bachelor’s degree in sport management.
The son of Chris and Debbi Mittiga of Maple Lane, he is a 2015 graduate of Waterloo High School.
While at St. John Fisher, he was named to the dean’s list and completed two internships, at University of Rochester Athletic Department and the Hobart College Athletic Department.
Mittiga worked part time at Total Sports Experience in East Rochester and is employed at Nike.
He is pursuing a master’s degree in sports administration.