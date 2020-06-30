ROMULUS — Nathan Karlsen has received a degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass.
Breaking News
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'People are seeing what he is capable of'
-
SPORTS LOOKING BACK: Tom Burgess, from Newark to the CFL
-
IN AMERICA: Nobody tells ME what to do!
-
GRADUATION 2020: Grad did it for dad
-
Geneva's Linden Exchange closing after 70 years
-
LETTER: Tau hangs up operations on HWS campus
-
BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Showboat Motel & Restaurant
-
GW Lisk named outstanding supplier for Space Force rocket
-
Four hurt in barn collapse
-
Man wanted in Ontario County arrested
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Geneva City Council was expected to begin addressing police department reforms at its monthly meeting July 1. What do you view as the change in law enforcement needed most?
You voted:
-
Jul 3Boathouse Beer GardenFree
-
Jul 4Boathouse Beer GardenFree
-
Jul 5Boathouse Beer GardenFree