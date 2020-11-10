ALFRED — Several area students earned degrees from Alfred State College in May:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Sarah Bates, Bachelor of Science, Human Services Management.
Alexander Geer, Associate in Occupational Studies, Automotive Service Technician.
Benjamin McMath, Associate in Science, Engineering Science.
Richard Tennity, Associate in Occupational Studies, Welding Technology.
Kyle Vandewater, Associate in Occupational Studies, Masonry.
Zachary Wabnitz, Bachelor of Science, Digital Media and Animation.
Clifton Springs
Michael Decker, Associate in Occupational Studies, Machine Tool Technology.
Farmington
Joshua Bridge, Bachelor of Science, Nursing (AAS/BS).
Kristen Schepisi Dilg, Associate in Applied Science, Health Information Technology.
Geneva
Sara Sheppard, Bachelor of Science, Nursing (AAS/BS).
Manchester
Brandon Mott, Associate in Occupational Studies, Electrical Construction and Maintenance Electrician.
SENECA COUNTY
Ovid
Kevin Nash, Associate in Occupational Studies, Motorsports Technology.
Seneca Falls
Holly Oliver, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing (AAS).
Waterloo
Timothy Imhoff, Associate in Occupational Studies, Electrical Construction and Maintenance Electrician.
Dane Jensen, Associate in Occupational Studies, Welding Technology.
Sierra Mitchell, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing (AAS).
Derek Rice-Porter, Associated in Science, Business Administration.
WAYNE COUNTY
Palmyra
Richard Dean, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering Technology.
YATES COUNTY
Scott Fingar, Bachelor of Technology, Cyber Security.
Nicholas Griffin, Bachelor of Technology, Cyber Security.
Brayden Webber, Associate in Applied Science, Agricultural Business.
Hannah Yonts, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing (AAS).