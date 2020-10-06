Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&