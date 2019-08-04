Local residents have received degrees from State University at Albany.
Canandaigua: Courtney Copper, bachelor’s in interdisciplinary – public health, summa cum laude.
Clifton Springs: Christy Richards, master’s in public health.
Dundee: Glenda Smith, master’s in public health.
Geneva: Jillian Augustine, bachelor’s in communication, cum laude.
Newark: Carol Lanza, certificate of graduate study in public health fundamentals and principles.
Palmyra: Kelsi Nau, master’s in social work.
Sodus: Carolyn Lamar, bachelor’s in anthropology, cum laude.
Waterloo: Laura Corona, doctorate in clinical psychology.
