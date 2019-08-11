Local students have received bachelor’s degrees from State University College at Oswego.
Canandaigua: Connor G. Breese, summa cum laude, history; and Matthew E. Neininger, cum laude, anthropology.
Clifton Springs: Emma Carey, childhood education.
Clyde: Zachary Reiss, computer science
Geneva: Brandon Boutwell, business administration.
Himrod: Samantha L. Reagan, cum laude, finance; and Bradley W. Smith, finance.
Lyons: Elizabeth M. Dietschler, cum laude, childhood education; and Jessica M. Norris, childhood education.
Newark: Mitchell E. DeWolf, cum laude, business administration; Benjamin J. Roeland, cum laude, graphic design; and Joseph D. Ruffalo, cum laude, business administration.
Penn Yan: Matthew J. Beniamino, summa cum laude, business administration.
Seneca Falls: Ellyse R. Ducayne, cum laude, finance.
Sodus: Erika Mendoza Rivera, human development.
Waterloo: Marissa Ellison, human development; Allison M. Hearn, cum laude, biology; and Bailey Hrycko, zoology.
Wolcott: Brian Bushnell, finance.
