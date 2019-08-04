Local residents have received degrees from State University College of Technology at Alfred.
Branchport: Erika Cooper, associate’s in veterinary technology.
Canandaigua: Marcus Chapman, associate’s in drafting/CAD; Kyrsten Fauth, associate’s in interior design; Tyler Notebaert, associate’s in electric construction and maintenance electrician; Jared Smith, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering technology; Tajre Russell, bachelor’s in network administration; and Fabiola Carcamo, bachelor’s in forensic science technology.
Clifton Springs: Timothy Berry, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering technology; and Patrick McFadden, bachelor’s in network administration.
Geneva: Kaneil Bordieri, bachelor’s in technology management; and Sara Sheppard, associate’s in nursing.
Himrod: Peter Fiero, associate’s in building trades-building construction.
Ovid: Kelsey Shaulis, associate’s in diagnostic medical sonography.
Palmyra: Mikalyn Kommer, bachelor’s in technology management.
Penn Yan: Mitchell Potts, associate’s in welding technology.
Seneca Castle: Ryan Brophy, bachelor’s in financial planning.
Seneca Falls: Jacob McGhan, associate’s in heavy equipment operations.
Stanley: Alan Goda Jr., associate’s in heavy equipment truck and diesel technician.
Waterloo: Alexander Baylor, associate’s in machine tool technology; Andrew Baylor, bachelor’s in surveying and geomatics engineering technology; Daiquan Kingston, associate’s in electric construction and maintenance electrician; Nicholas Lane, associate’s in building trades-building construction; James McClean, associate’s in machine tool technology; and Nicholas Webb, associate’s in auto body repair.
