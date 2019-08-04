Local students have received degrees from State University College of Technology at Canton.
Seneca Falls: Bradley Sandroni, a 2017 graduate of Mynderse Academy, received an associate in construction technology: management.
Shortsville: Alex M. Folts, a 2013 graduate of Red Jacket High School, received a bachelor’s in management.
Stanley: Josephine M. Thompson, a 2016 graduate of Marcus Whitman High School, received an associate degree in veterinary science technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.