FREDONIA — Several area students earned degrees from SUNY Fredonia in May:

ONTARIO COUNTY

Canandaigua

Cassie Collea, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry.

Victoria Elia, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Arts.

Zachary Shumaker, Bachelor of Science, Physics.

Farmington

Samantha Benwitz, Bachelor of Science, Social Work.

Aleta Everhart, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice.

Ashley Lacognato, Bachelor of Arts, English.

Geneva

Colleen Maney, Master of Science, Biology.

WAYNE COUNTY

Newark

Matthew Fedczuk, Bachelor of Science, Music Industry.

Palmyra

Charlotte Hedges, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Management.

Williamson

Leanna Hess, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Finance.

Ryan Tremmel, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Management.

Samantha Zimmerman, Bachelor of Music, Music Education.

YATES COUNTY

Dundee

Christopher Knapp, Bachelor of Music, Music Education.

Middlesex

Kaitlin O’Connor, Bachelor of Science in Education, Childhood Education.

Dallas Zebrowski, Bachelor of Arts, History.

Trending Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...