FREDONIA — Several area students earned degrees from SUNY Fredonia in May:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Cassie Collea, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry.
Victoria Elia, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Arts.
Zachary Shumaker, Bachelor of Science, Physics.
Farmington
Samantha Benwitz, Bachelor of Science, Social Work.
Aleta Everhart, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice.
Ashley Lacognato, Bachelor of Arts, English.
Geneva
Colleen Maney, Master of Science, Biology.
WAYNE COUNTY
Newark
Matthew Fedczuk, Bachelor of Science, Music Industry.
Palmyra
Charlotte Hedges, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Management.
Williamson
Leanna Hess, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Finance.
Ryan Tremmel, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Management.
Samantha Zimmerman, Bachelor of Music, Music Education.
YATES COUNTY
Dundee
Christopher Knapp, Bachelor of Music, Music Education.
Middlesex
Kaitlin O’Connor, Bachelor of Science in Education, Childhood Education.
Dallas Zebrowski, Bachelor of Arts, History.