FREDONIA — Several local students earned degrees following the conclusion of the fall semester at SUNY Fredonia.
The students, with hometown and degree:
Marisa Bagley of Farmington, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Hannah Bynum of Farmington, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Aristotle DeBride of Bloomfield, Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.
Jane McGowan of Palmyra, Bachelor of Science in Education in early and childhood education.
Amy Tichacek of Walworth, Bachelor of Science in Education in early and childhood education.
Hannah Tyman of Farmington, Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre arts.
Lily Watson of Canandaigua, Bachelor of Science degree in public accountancy.