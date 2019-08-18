Local students have received degrees from the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn.
Canandaigua: Justin Poole, associate’s in dental hygiene.
Interlaken: Tara Jones, master’s in investigations with a concentration in digital forensic investigations.
