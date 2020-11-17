CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College honored exceptional alumni recently with an online event held in lieu of an annual awards ceremony.
The 2020 FLCC Alumni Association and Foundation Awards ceremony, typically held the night before commencement, was postponed due to the pandemic. With large gatherings still prohibited, the ceremony went forward virtually this fall.
The honorees are as follows:
Benefactor Award: Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation
Since 2012, Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation’s First in Family Scholarship has been awarded annually to an FLCC student, enabling first-generation college students to graduate debt-free. The 2020 recipient is Katelyn Roland of Phelps, a Midlakes graduate, who is pursuing a career in nursing.
Distinguished Alumni Award: Lester E. Mayers ’17
Mayers, a traveling poet, performer, and poetry instructor, resides in Denver, Colo. He is the author of published works, including two collections of poetry. He was the recipient of the 2019 Visionary Award from the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs and the commencement speaker for the Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts’ Class of 2019 in New York City.
CCFL/FLCC Alumni Association Exceptional Service Award: Corinne M. Canough
Canough, director emeritus, led the Center for Advisement and Personal Development, established the college’s food cupboard, and created the faculty advisor training and compensation model for new student registration. She is a Canandaigua resident.
Outstanding Art Alumni Achievement Award: Dee E. Westfall ’14
Westfall, adjunct instructor of ceramics at Keuka College, earned a bachelor of fine arts in ceramics at Rochester Institute of Technology. The owner of Westfall Ceramics and a Geneva resident, she has participated in numerous gallery exhibits and created pieces for commercial facilities and private collections.
Outstanding Conservation Alumni Achievement Award: Christina L. Slover ’08
Slover is a wildlife and forestry technician for the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District in Woodsville, Ohio. A resident of nearby Barnesville, Ohio, she received a bachelor of technology degree from SUNY Cobleskill. In 2015, she completed a master of science degree in wildlife and fisheries resources at West Virginia University.
Outstanding Horticulture Alumni Achievement Award: Ryan K. Parker ’12
Parker is a program/extension aide for New York State Integrated Pest Management, which is affiliated with Cornell University’s College of Agricultural and Life Science. A Newark resident, he completed a bachelor of science degree in plant science at Cornell University.
Outstanding Humanities Alumni Achievement Award: Brittany A. Campese ’02
Campese is the founder of Vision Driven Consulting, which supports the visionary work of artists, community groups, and not-for-profit organizations by providing consulting, facilitation, and training services. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in women’s studies at Wells College. In 2010, she received a master of nonprofit management from Regis University. She lives in Ithaca.
Outstanding Nursing Alumni Achievement Award: Shawntia L. Washington ’11
Washington, of Rochester, is the director of nursing services at URMC Highland Hospital. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing from SUNY College at Brockport in 2013. In 2014, she became nurse manager of the Emergency Observation Unit at University of Rochester Medical Center. She balanced that role with pursuing a master of science in leadership and administration from Roberts Wesleyan College. She completed her master’s degree and was recognized with Roberts Wesleyan College’s Distinguished Leader Award in 2017.
Outstanding Young Alumni Award: Sarah A. LaRiccia ’06
LaRiccia, of Victor, is a nurse practitioner at Rochester General Hospital in the Medical Intensive Care Unit. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Keuka College in 2010, and then completed University of Rochester’s Adult Nurse Practitioner program in 2015.
2019 Outstanding Scholar Athlete Award: Aaron Shoemaker ’19
At FLCC, Shoemaker was a member of the baseball team for two seasons and earned an associate in science degree in sports studies. He is a Henrietta resident and is continuing his education at Ithaca College, where he is a member of the baseball team and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sports management.
Finger Lakes Community College is a State University of New York two-year higher education institution. FLCC’s 250-acre park-like campus is located in the heart of the Finger Lakes in Canandaigua, N.Y. For more information, visit: www.flcc.edu.