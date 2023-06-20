CORVALLIS, Ore. — Two Ontario County women were among the 7,300 graduates at Oregon State University this spring. Ceremonies were held June 17-18. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.
Elizabeth Knorr of Geneva earned her doctorate of philosophy in zoology and Christin Snyder earned her master of arts in English.
